Butbut, Tulgao subtribes agree to ceasefire in Kalinga

TABUK CITY, Kalinga — The Butbut and Tulgao subtribes have agreed to a ceasefire and expressed willingness to resume negotiations to resolve their long-standing conflict in Tinglayan, Kalinga.

During a recent Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) meeting, officials reviewed security developments following separate dialogues with the tribes in Barangays Butbut Proper and Tulgao East.

Military officials reported that both sides agreed to hold further talks toward a new peace agreement, with the assistance of traditional leaders, local government officials and community stakeholders.

To prevent further violence, additional personnel from the Philippine Army’s 103rd Infantry Battalion and the police have been deployed to the area.

Authorities also declared a Zone of Peace covering a one-kilometer radius around the disputed boundary. Only authorized military and police personnel may operate within the zone, while civilians from either tribe are prohibited from entering without prior security coordination.

Tribal members are also prohibited from carrying weapons, wearing military or police attire, or engaging in indiscriminate firing in or near the zone.

During the meeting, provincial authorities presented a proposed organizational structure for the Provincial Task Force to End Kalinga Tribal Armed Conflict. The body would be chaired by the provincial governor and co-chaired by the district representative.

It aims to coordinate government agencies, law enforcement authorities and traditional leaders in conflict mapping, de-escalation, mediation and the restoration of the traditional bodong peace pact system.

Local education officials reported that teachers and students in Tulgao have resumed classes, although several school buildings sustained damage and require replacement.