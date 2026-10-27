Filinvest Group companies earn Golden Arrow awards anew

The Filinvest Group at the 2026 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard Golden Arrow Awards. From left: Atty. Claribelle Bautista-Perez, chief compliance officer, EastWest; Atty. Jennifer Lee, senior legal counsel, FDC; Ana Venus A. Mejia, EVP, treasurer, chief finance officer and chief operations officer, FLI, and treasurer and chief finance officer, FILRT; Patricia Carmen D. Pineda, FDC and FILRT group investor relations head; Atty. Estrella Elamparo, compliance officer and head of legal, FDC; and Rens V. Cruz II, FDC and FILRT group investor relations manager.

Four publicly listed companies under the Filinvest Group received recognition at the 2026 Golden Arrow Awards organized by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), reaffirming their commitment to corporate governance.

Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) received two Golden Arrows, while Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) and Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT) each earned one. EastWest Banking Corp. received three Golden Arrows, up from two in 2025.

The awards recognize publicly listed companies that achieve high ratings under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), an internationally benchmarked framework assessing corporate governance practices, including shareholder rights, transparency, accountability and board responsibilities.

“Being recognized year after year reflects the importance we place on good governance across the Filinvest Group,” said Rhoda A. Huang, FDC president and chief executive officer.

“For us, governance is a responsibility we carry every day through the decisions we make, the way we manage our businesses, and the trust we build with our stakeholders,” she added.

EastWest chief executive officer Jerry Ngo said the recognition encourages the bank to strengthen practices that protect customers, improve banking services and support long-term growth.

In the real estate sector, FLI and FILRT continue to uphold governance standards as they create long-term value for homeowners, investors and other stakeholders.

FLI president and chief executive officer Tristan Las Marias said good governance is reflected in how the company conducts business, makes decisions and fulfills its commitments.

FILRT president and chief executive officer Joseph M. Yap said governance is central to managing the company’s sustainability-focused real estate investment trust business and creating value for stakeholders.

The latest awards extend the group’s multiyear record of recognition at the ICD awards. FDC and FLI have received Golden Arrow distinctions since 2021, while EastWest and FILRT have earned recognition since 2022.