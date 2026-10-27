Palace defends P4.37-billion budget insertion for Sandro Marcos’ district

Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said budget insertions in the national budget are not inherently wrong, provided the projects benefit the public and the allocated funds are used properly rather than pocketed by corrupt officials.

Castro made the statement in response to findings by People’s Budget Coalition convener Kenneth Abante, who identified P4.37 billion worth of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects allocated to the district of Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos among 405 infrastructure projects being scrutinized by his group.

During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Abante said the allocation for the district represented by the President’s son was the largest among the projects under review.

“So, kahit sino pang congressman iyan kung ang pondo na nailaan sa kaniyang distrito ay tama ang paggamit, walang ghost projects, walang substandard na mga materials na ginamit sa mga proyekto ay hindi po ito magkakaroon ng problema dahil ang insertion hindi po ito generally masama, nagiging masama lang ang insertion kung ang pera ay i-insert sa bulsa ng politiko, iyon ang masama,” Castro said during a press conference in Cagayan de Oro City on Wednesday.

Under the proposed 2027 National Expenditure Program (NEP), the DPWH has a budget allocation of P643.95 billion.

“ So, siguro tingnan na lamang po kung magiging maganda ang proyekto kahit sino po na congressman at kung ito ay ilalaan sa kanilang mga distrito. So, walang magiging masama basta dapat lagi lang nilang isaisip at isapuso ano ang nais ng Pangulo – ang pondo ay para sa mga Pilipino, hindi sa bulsa ng sinumang politiko,” she added.