Bishop Crispin Varquez installed as new Tagbilaran bishop

Bishop Crispin Varquez officially began his ministry as the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Tagbilaran in Bohol on Tuesday, 27 October.

The diocese announced Varquez’s canonical possession and installation during a ceremony at the St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral Shrine-Parish.

“As the Diocese embraces this new chapter, may Bishop Bai's pastoral leadership inspire greater unity, strengthen the faith of the people, and guide the local Church in its continuing mission of proclaiming the Gospel and serving God's people,” the diocese said in welcoming Varquez.

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During the ceremony, Varquez urged the faithful to remain committed to evangelization.

“Let us continue our commitment, passion, and enthusiasm for the work of evangelization,” he said.

“One of the greatest visions of the Church is to share the love of Christ with all people,” added Varquez, who previously led the Diocese of Borongan in Eastern Samar.

He also stressed the importance of keeping the Gospel at the center of the lives of Boholanos amid a rapidly changing world increasingly influenced by secularism.

Pope Leo XIV appointed Varquez as the new head of the Diocese of Tagbilaran last month.

A native of Tagbilaran, Varquez succeeded Archbishop Alberto Uy, who was assigned to the Archdiocese of Cebu in September 2025.

The 65-year-old bishop was ordained a priest on 14 April 1989. He served as an assistant parish priest in Mindoro before becoming a formator at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Tagbilaran and St. Augustine Major Seminary in Tagaytay.