40 more OFWs from Riyadh return home

An additional 40 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have safely returned to the Philippines aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR928, which landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Their return is part of the ongoing repatriation by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) under the Saving Lives pillar of the UPLIFT Assistance Program, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the safety of the affected OFWs.

Under the 'Alagang OWWA' program, returning OFWs received assistance from the government upon their arrival.

The agency also provided transportation, temporary accommodation, and domestic flight assistance for those who need to return to their families.

Based on the KSA assistance monitoring report as of 26 October, the DMW and OWWA have successfully provided 5,496 services to 4,049 OFWs, which include financial aid, food, transportation, accommodation, medical assistance, and repatriation.