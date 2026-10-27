PAGASA declares start of Amihan season

Dark clouds hovered over parts of Metro Manila, as seen from Quezon City on Tuesday, 27 October 2026. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon, or “Amihan,” could officially begin early next week, bringing cooler temperatures, stronger winds and occasional rains.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday declared the onset of the northeast monsoon, or Amihan, following weather patterns indicating a strengthening high-pressure area over East Asia.

“Over the past few days, observations have shown that the High Pressure Area over East Asia is strengthening, resulting in a surge of northeasterly winds and lower air temperatures over Extreme Northern Luzon,” PAGASA said in its advisory.

“These meteorological patterns indicate the start of the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) season,” it added.

The state weather bureau said Amihan is expected to become the dominant wind system over most parts of the country in the coming months.

The seasonal weather pattern is expected to bring cooler temperatures, episodes of cold surges and rough sea conditions.

“Furthermore, the shear line, tropical cyclones, and Intertropical Convergence Zone may influence the country’s weather conditions during the season,” PAGASA said.