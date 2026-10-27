COA flags PSA over P12.98-million missing equipment

The Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) after finding that government equipment worth P12.98 million had gone missing, raising concerns over the agency’s management and accountability for public assets.

In its annual audit report, COA identified missing Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) registration kits and related paraphernalia, as well as information and communications technology equipment, including laptops, scanners and monitors, across three PSA regional offices.

The PSA’s National Capital Region (NCR) office accounted for P10.05 million in missing equipment, most of which was intended for PhilSys registration.

COA also reported missing kits and paraphernalia worth P130,118 in Region III and P2.8 million in Region IV.

The audit report noted that the losses had not been recognized in the agency’s books of accounts and that corresponding property turnover receipts were lacking to establish the assets’ accountability.

The officers accountable for the equipment had also sought relief from liability due to the absence of supporting documents.

“The issuance of demand letters, determination of accountability, conduct of investigation, recognition of losses in the books, establishment of receivables from accountable officers, and request for authority to derecognize the assets, had not yet been undertaken,” the audit report stated.

The PSA management informed COA that investigations had been conducted to determine the last known locations of the missing equipment and establish the circumstances surrounding the losses.

A report was also filed with law enforcement agencies in NCR concerning the missing laptops. The agency has since established a Fraud Management Committee.