Three injured as delivery truck overturns in Benguet

Three people, including a delivery truck driver and two helpers, were seriously injured after their truck overturned in Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet, on 27 October 2026.

TUBA, Benguet — Three people sustained serious injuries after the delivery truck they were riding in crashed in Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet, on Tuesday morning, 27 October 2026.

The truck was bound for Manila when the accident occurred. Based on initial reports, the driver lost control while traversing the highway, causing the vehicle to hit roadside concrete barriers before overturning.

The injured individuals, including the driver and two helpers, were rushed by Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) responders to the nearest hospital for treatment.

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Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.