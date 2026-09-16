Local officials and security forces imposed the temporary restriction as a precaution while peace talks and mediation efforts between the two groups continue.

On 30 July, tribal leaders from Butbut and Tulgao met at the headquarters of the 503rd Infantry Brigade to establish a formal ceasefire aimed at preventing further clashes arising from a longstanding territorial boundary dispute involving their ancestral domains.

Tribal elders and mediators have used customary practices alongside government-led mediation to maintain the truce.

The ceasefire agreement provides traditional penalties for violations, including the turnover of carabaos to the aggrieved party.

The peace process also involves the sipat, a traditional exchange of tokens between the subtribes signifying a cessation of hostilities and paving the way for further negotiations.

Despite the ceasefire, authorities said the underlying boundary dispute has yet to be fully resolved.

Municipal officials said the travel restriction is intended to protect visitors while tribal elders, government agencies and security forces work toward resolving the conflict.

Tourists, tour operators and local guides have been advised to postpone trips to the seven barangays until the local government lifts the restriction.