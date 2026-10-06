Instead, the group said it would seek solutions with government agencies and other industry players.

The protest, scheduled to begin 5 October after being moved from 28 September, seeks to draw attention to congestion, high fees, financial losses and other operational problems confronting the logistics sector.

ACTOO Vice President and Acting Chairperson Rina Papa said the group preferred to “do the hard work—working with other affected sectors, engaging government agencies, and pushing for concrete and workable solutions” rather than stage a strike.

“We want clear, concrete, and grounded solutions to the problems faced by truckers and the entire logistics sector. We see no value in grandstanding or simply making noise without clear demands, direction, and a strategy for achieving results,” Papa said.

Among the major bottlenecks identified by industry participants is the difficulty in returning empty containers, with turnaround delays stretching from two weeks to as long as one month.

Consumer groups warned that allowing these problems to disrupt cargo flows could ultimately translate into higher costs for households, particularly for food, medicine, fuel and other essential goods.

CitizenWatch co-convenor Atty. Christopher Belmonte, on the other hand, said congestion at ports and container depots, long queues, and difficulties returning empty containers required immediate government and industry action.

“A port holiday could create another burden for ordinary Filipinos who are already having a hard time. It will only disrupt the movement of food, medicine, fuel, and other essential goods,” Belmonte said.

“What is needed is action—not a stoppage of the flow of goods,” he added.

Konsyumer At Mamamayan convenor Louie Montemar likewise called for government agencies, shipping lines, port operators, container depots, and truckers to keep operations running while addressing the bottlenecks.

“Operations must continue while the government, shipping lines, port operators, container depots and truckers immediately engage in discussions. These efforts should result in concrete reforms, clear accountability and definite deadlines,” Montemar said.

He warned that failure to resolve logistics problems could put additional pressure on basic commodity prices.

“Fix the system without stopping the flow of goods. Do not allow consumers to pay for negligence and a lack of coordination,” Montemar said.