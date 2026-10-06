“I’ve been working almost nonstop for 22 years since my debut in the Philippines, you know. Lately, these thoughts just pop into my head out of nowhere,” Sandara shared.

Her journey began in Philippine entertainment, where she became one of the most recognizable personalities of her generation. She later returned to South Korea and eventually debuted with 2NE1, expanding her career from local celebrity to global K-pop star.

But behind the performances, television appearances, recordings and constant travel is the physical challenge of keeping up with an entertainment career that rarely slows down.

“How much longer can I keep up this kind of active schedule? What if I get older and my stamina drops, making it tough?” she wondered.

Sandara, however, approached her concerns with the same playful humor that longtime followers have come to associate with her.

“Sure, my physical condition’s been lousy since I was 20, lol, but I’m hanging in there,” she added.

Her candid reflection offers a glimpse of a veteran performer looking beyond fame and longevity in terms of years alone. After 22 years, Sandara appears increasingly conscious that sustaining a career also means recognizing the realities of age, energy and personal well-being.

For the star affectionately known to Filipino fans as “Dara,” the future may bring changes in pace and priorities. But for now, she remains very much present—continuing a remarkable entertainment journey that began in the Philippines and eventually carried her onto the global stage.