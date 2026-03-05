Dara draws the line, denies drug use allegations by Bom

Sandara Park has issued a firm public response after Park Bom stirred fresh controversy with drug-related claims.

In a brief Instagram Story update on Wednesday, Sandara wrote, “I have never used drugs. I wish her well.”

Her statement came a day after Bom posted a now-deleted handwritten letter online alleging that past controversies surrounding the prescription stimulant Adderall were used to “cover up” an alleged drug incident involving Sandara — a claim Sandara’s representatives have dismissed as unfounded.

Park Bom referenced her own 2010 incident in which she was investigated for importing Adderall — a psychotropic medication prescribed for Attention Deficit Disorder but regulated as an illegal substance in South Korea. Prosecutors ultimately suspended her indictment after she presented medical records showing the medication was for legitimate treatment.

In her handwritten message, Park Bom described the medication as “not a drug” in the treatment context and claimed she was unfairly labeled due to a purported cover-up.

Sandara’s camp, however, has called the allegations groundless and expressed concern for Park Bom’s health, noting she has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2025.