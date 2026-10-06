“No, I am not Jane Doe. But I know women who are,” Salonga said.

The Tony Award-winning performer then recalled a moment that has remained vivid in her memory—when one of her cousins confided in her about being harmed by someone she was supposed to be able to trust.

“I still clearly remember the day one of my cousins sat me down and told me what had happened to her, at the hands of someone she was supposed to trust,” she shared.

For Salonga, the revelation only deepened the anger she already felt toward the person involved. She said she had heard troubling stories about him from her mother even before learning what her cousin had endured.

“Already I knew him to be a bastard, a lowlife, an asshole from the stories my mother told me of him. And then this new revelation,” Salonga continued.

Her reaction to the man’s eventual death was equally unfiltered.

“When I heard he died, I celebrated. If given the chance, I’d dance on his grave,” she declared.

Salonga’s strongly worded statement reflects her solidarity with survivors, particularly those who may choose anonymity while recounting traumatic experiences.

Behind her celebrated career on Broadway, concert stages and international productions, Salonga used her public voice this time not for a performance, but to amplify a message of support for women whose experiences may be difficult to share publicly.

Her words also underscore why listening to survivors—and giving them space to tell their stories on their own terms—remains important.

For Salonga, the issue is clearly more than a trending controversy. Her connection to a survivor within her own family has made the subject deeply personal, prompting her to stand firmly with the “Jane Does” she has encountered throughout her life.