The talks covered Revolut’s market-entry strategy and the expansion of its Global Technology Hub in Manila, which the company launched in July 2025 to support operations across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

Revolut is evaluating regulatory and corporate structures needed to secure digital banking and EMI licenses in compliance with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) requirements.

The DTI said it would facilitate discussions with relevant government agencies to help streamline the regulatory process for the proposed investment.

“The Philippines welcomes Revolut’s continued interest in our market. Your Global Technology Hub in Manila is a strong vote of confidence in Filipino talent, and we see even greater opportunities for collaboration in digital banking, cross-border payments, and financial inclusion,” Roque said.

Revolut currently serves more than 68 million retail customers and over 760,000 business customers across 40 markets. Following a $115-billion valuation in July 2026, the company became Europe’s most valuable private technology firm.

Its Manila technology hub is expected to create hundreds of high-skilled jobs in software engineering, data analytics, customer operations and financial crime compliance.

Roque said a broader Revolut presence could support financial inclusion and give Filipino businesses greater access to digital financial services and international markets.

“We want the Philippines to be a place where innovative companies can scale, create jobs, and help solve real problems for our people. For DTI, the goal is clear: make digital finance work for Filipino businesses, so they can trade, receive payments, and reach global customers with greater ease,” Roque said.