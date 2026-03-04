2NE1’s Park Bom accuses Sandara Park of drug cover-up

Park Bom of 2NE1 reignited controversy this week by posting a lengthy handwritten letter on her personal social media account claiming that her 2010 Adderall incident was used to “cover up” alleged drug issues involving fellow group member Sandara Park.

In the now‑removed post — addressed “to the people” — Bom said she was hesitant to revisit the topic but wanted to share what she believes is the “truth.” Bom described Adderall as a medication she used for Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and insisted it “is not a drug” in its prescribed context.

She said South Korea had no clear law regulating the substance at the time of her 2010 incident and that the law was only established after her case.

Bom then alleged that Sandara Park “was caught in a drug case and, to cover it up, made Park Bom into a drug addict.”

She did not identify who orchestrated this, but singled out YG Entertainment, founder Yang Hyun‑suk, producer Teddy, and fellow 2NE1 member CL, urging them not to report her to authorities for purported drug misuse she says never occurred.

The letter also referred back to Bom’s long‑standing Adderall controversy: in 2010, she was accused of importing the amphetamine‑containing medication without proper import approval.

Prosecutors later suspended her indictment after acknowledging it was prescribed for legitimate medical treatment.

Reaction and developments

The post was taken down after only a few hours, but screenshots spread widely. Korean outlets reported that Bom’s close associate described the letter as written during a period of “unstable health,” asking for public understanding rather than judgment.

Sandara Park’s last known agency, Abyss Company, commented that it could not verify details of the allegations because the former 2NE1 member is no longer under contract with them. No personal public statement from Sandara Park has been made.

Bom has been on hiatus since August 2025, when her agency, D‑Nation Entertainment, said she needed rest and stability for health reasons.

Her recent handwritten letter follows other public claims she shared on social media in late 2025 involving disputes over earnings and personal grievances with former company leadership.

As of now, Sandara Park has not responded publicly to Bom’s allegations.