Actress Candy Pangilinan has weighed in on the recent public discussion involving Patrick Garcia and Jennylyn Mercado, saying matters concerning their son, Jazz, would be better handled away from the public eye.

Sharing her thoughts as a parent herself, Pangilinan stressed that conversations involving children—particularly sensitive family concerns—should be approached carefully and privately before being discussed publicly.

“Kung ako ’yon, opinion ko lang naman po ito ’no. Bilang may anak din akong special na neurodivergent. Para siguro maayos ang lahat, bago siguro siya [Patrick Garcia] nagsalita sa maraming tao, pinuntahan muna niya si Jennylyn [Mercado] at inayos niya ito nang tahimik,” Pangilinan said.

Her comments came amid renewed attention surrounding Garcia’s past relationship with Mercado and his relationship with their son, Jazz.

For Pangilinan, the welfare of the child should remain at the center of any conversation between parents. She pointed out that regardless of disagreements or circumstances involving adults, Jazz should be given every opportunity to have a meaningful relationship with his father.

“Kasi si Jazz is a child, a neurodivergent and will always be the child. He would have all the chance to be a friend to this child. […] Give himself a chance to be a friend to this child of his,” she added.

Rather than allowing personal issues to unfold before the public, Pangilinan’s message centered on communication and creating a healthier environment for the child.

Her remarks also underscored a broader point about co-parenting: while relationships between adults may change over time, a child’s needs remain important—and resolving differences privately can help keep children from becoming caught in controversies that are not theirs to carry.