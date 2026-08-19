Long before television audiences knew her name, Carmelle Collado was a young girl from Camarines Sur willing to travel for hours, join singing contests and pursue opportunities that once seemed far removed from her everyday life.

Now, those sacrifices have become part of the story behind her growing career.

More than a year into her journey in mainstream entertainment, Carmelle reflected on how dramatically her world has expanded during an appearance on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s video podcast “Hello Outside World,” hosted by Bianca Gonzalez and Esnyr Ranollo.

Carmelle first gained wider recognition through singing competitions, eventually becoming grand champion of “Tawag ng Tanghalan: The School Showdown.” She later entered “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0” as the “Riles Diva ng Camarines Sur,” adding another chapter to a career largely built around music.

Her roots, however, remain important to her.

Growing up beside the railroad tracks in the PNR Compound in Camarines Sur gave Carmelle some of her most colorful childhood memories. She recalled spending time outdoors with her cousins while dealing with the strict rules imposed by her family, including an early curfew.

Her singing ambitions eventually took her far beyond home.

Before her television breakthroughs, Carmelle competed internationally while still a minor. The opportunity required a significant financial commitment from her family, with expenses for her and her mother reaching around half a million pesos.