Long before television audiences knew her name, Carmelle Collado was a young girl from Camarines Sur willing to travel for hours, join singing contests and pursue opportunities that once seemed far removed from her everyday life.
Now, those sacrifices have become part of the story behind her growing career.
More than a year into her journey in mainstream entertainment, Carmelle reflected on how dramatically her world has expanded during an appearance on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s video podcast “Hello Outside World,” hosted by Bianca Gonzalez and Esnyr Ranollo.
Carmelle first gained wider recognition through singing competitions, eventually becoming grand champion of “Tawag ng Tanghalan: The School Showdown.” She later entered “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0” as the “Riles Diva ng Camarines Sur,” adding another chapter to a career largely built around music.
Her roots, however, remain important to her.
Growing up beside the railroad tracks in the PNR Compound in Camarines Sur gave Carmelle some of her most colorful childhood memories. She recalled spending time outdoors with her cousins while dealing with the strict rules imposed by her family, including an early curfew.
Her singing ambitions eventually took her far beyond home.
Before her television breakthroughs, Carmelle competed internationally while still a minor. The opportunity required a significant financial commitment from her family, with expenses for her and her mother reaching around half a million pesos.
Instead of abandoning the opportunity, they found a way to make it happen. Carmelle accepted singing engagements while her mother carefully saved her earnings until they had enough for the trip.
Their gamble paid off: Carmelle returned from the competition with seven gold medals, seven plaques and cash prizes.
Manila also represented a dream she had been chasing from afar. During her younger years, she endured long bus trips between Camarines Sur and the capital for vocal training under Jed Madela.
She vividly remembered looking outside during one of those journeys, listening to music through her earphones and realizing that the city she had dreamed about was finally in front of her.
“So, this is Manila. Oh my God, this is my dream!” she recalled telling herself.
Her path was not always exactly how she imagined it.
When Carmelle competed in “The Voice Kids Philippines” Season 4 in 2019, she had hoped to become part of Sarah Geronimo’s team. Instead, Bamboo Mañalac was the coach who turned for her. What initially seemed like a different direction ultimately brought her all the way to the grand finals, where she finished as runner-up.
Another childhood wish was to someday perform on “ASAP,” a program she had watched with her family. Years later, Carmelle found herself no longer watching her idols from home but performing on the same stage as established stars, including Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.
Despite the bigger stages and growing recognition, Carmelle said she does not view success as something that has fundamentally changed who she is.
“Ako pa rin naman po ’yon,” she said, explaining that while more people now recognize her and more opportunities have entered her life, her closeness to her family remains intact.
Her “PBB” stint also brought new friendships—and inevitably, questions about romance.
Carmelle addressed speculation linking her to fellow “PBB Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0” housemate Anton Vinzon after his appearance at her concert sparked excitement among supporters. She maintained that they are friends and shared that her parents remain strict when it comes to dating.
When asked about the qualities she considers warning signs in a potential partner, Carmelle cited dishonesty, mixed signals, flirting with other women while dating and arrogance.
Her idea of a major green flag, meanwhile, comes from much closer to home: her father, whom she considers her example of what a good man should be.
For Carmelle, however, the bigger love story remains the one between a young dreamer and the future she worked hard to reach.
From long provincial bus rides and singing engagements that helped finance an international competition to “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” “PBB” and the “ASAP” stage, many of the things she once imagined are gradually becoming reality.
And as opportunities continue to arrive, she is choosing to hold on to the values that carried her through the difficult years.
“Pray, hope, and don’t worry,” Carmelle said, adding that navigating showbiz has taught her to remain humble and surrender her journey to God.