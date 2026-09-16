Julia Barretto may have entered showbiz carrying one of the industry’s most recognizable surnames, but she knows firsthand that being a Barretto did not make her journey any easier.

The actress opened up about the pressure that came with her family name during her guest appearance on Matteo Guidicelli’s talk show "Matteo G. Primetime." The episode originally aired in April and recently resurfaced after Guidicelli re-uploaded excerpts from their conversation.

As the daughter of Marjorie Barretto and Dennis Padilla and the niece of Gretchen and Claudine Barretto, Julia entered the industry with expectations already attached to her name.

“Maybe when I was starting, yeah. Because people were a bit more critical and I think unaccepting of me just because baka they feel, ‘What is she doing here?’” she said.

Rather than letting the scrutiny discourage her, Barretto said it became motivation to prove herself.

“I think you just learn with experience and trust in yourself. It was good pressure. It was a driving force for me that motivated me so much to give a hundred percent in everything that I did. Ultimately, my dream was really to be able to make a name for myself,” she said.