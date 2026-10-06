Ice Seguerra is opening a different chapter of his musical journey as he steps away from the familiar singer-with-a-guitar setting and into the dramatic world of Broadway and film music.

For “ICE SINGS! An Intimate Concert Series: Musical Hits,” Seguerra will team up with Filipino-American musical director, keyboardist and producer Troy Laureta for a two-night engagement at the Music Museum on November 6 and 7, 2026.

The collaboration brings together Seguerra’s deeply personal approach to storytelling and Laureta’s international musical experience. Laureta has worked with artists such as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and has also recorded with Nicole Scherzinger.

This time, however, his role is centered on finding fresh musical treatments for songs that have been part of Seguerra’s life since childhood.

“People know me with a guitar, singing songs that feel very personal,” Seguerra said. “But I’ve loved musicals since I was a kid. This show lets me bring that side of myself back—and find out what these songs mean to me now.”

The concert grew from “ICE SINGS!”, Seguerra’s digital performance series that allowed him to explore songs from different genres. Musical Hits, its first live installment, expands that idea into a full evening backed by Laureta and a live band.

Rather than simply presenting a collection of show tunes, the production is being designed as an emotional journey. The program will move from intimate passages to fuller theatrical arrangements while highlighting Seguerra not only as a singer, but also as an actor and storyteller.

Among the songs being developed for the show are “On My Own” from Les Misérables, “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” from Jesus Christ Superstar, “For Good” from Wicked, and “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin.

The latter has a special connection to Seguerra, who previously portrayed the Genie onstage, allowing him to revisit the playful theatrical side of his artistry.

For Liza Diño, creator, producer and creative director of ICE SINGS!, the partnership between Seguerra and Laureta is not simply about creating new arrangements for well-known material.

“Ice knows how to make a lyric feel like a conversation with the person sitting in front of him,” Diño said. “Troy can help us open up the musical possibilities around that. Even when the band grows, we want you to hear the thought behind every word.”

Seguerra, Laureta and the musicians are shaping the arrangements and final running order together, with the intimate atmosphere of the Music Museum remaining central to the production.

Instead of separating the repertoire into musical categories, the creative team plans to build the show around a continuous emotional arc—beginning with wonder before moving through longing, choices, change and ultimately connection. Humor and theatricality will also be woven into the evening.

Musical Hits will serve as the opening installment of a broader “ICE SINGS! An Intimate Concert Series.” Future editions are envisioned around themes including Love Songs, Cinema and OSTs, and Standards, giving Seguerra opportunities to explore different facets of his music.

“The genre can change from one show to the next, but the heart of it is always Ice,” Diño said. “What leads him to a song is the soul he can bring to it. That’s true of the songs he interprets, and it’s true of the original music he’s creating now. Musical Hits is only the beginning of what we want people to hear from him.”

“ICE SINGS! An Intimate Concert Series: Musical Hits” happens on November 6 and 7, 2026, at 8 p.m. at the Music Museum. The concert is presented by Fire & Ice LIVE, the live-entertainment arm of Fire and Ice Media and Productions Inc.