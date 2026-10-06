In Bukidnon, Philippine Eagle Sawaga Dalwangan was rescued on July 8 and died during rehabilitation in Davao City.

In Magpet, a young Philippine Eagle named “Magpet” was found weak in Barangay Manobo on Sept. 27, 2026.

An examination by the Philippine Eagle Foundation found three airgun pellets inside the eagle’s body. Two pellets were removed, while the third was left in place to avoid additional risks during the operation.

PEF Executive Director Dennis Salvador said Philippine Eagles continue to be shot using airguns and improvised firearms.

He said such incidents could result in the death of the birds and pose a risk to the continuation of their population.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region X is investigating the death of an adult Philippine Eagle found near a power pole in Salay, Misamis Oriental.

The bird’s carcass was turned over to the Philippine Eagle Foundation for necropsy to determine the cause of death.

The foundation urged the public to report Philippine Eagles seen in their communities to the DENR or PEF, particularly when the birds approach farms and livestock areas.

The public was also urged to report the presence of the birds rather than harm or shoot them.

The three incidents prompted the PEF’s appeal for greater protection of Philippine Eagles, which remain vulnerable to shooting and other threats in communities where they are encountered.