A Philippine Serpent Eagle (𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘭𝘶𝘴) was rescued at Barangay Matain in the town of Subic, Zambales.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Central Luzon, officials from Barangay Matain helped protect the rescued bird of prey by turning it over to the national government for proper assessment and rehabilitation.

DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Olongapo City head Forester Edward Sernadilla formally received the rescued raptor, as wildlife enforcement officer Bryan Vallejos who conducted a preliminary health assessment and ensured the safe handling of the bird.

“We will facilitate the transfer of the eagle to the Wildlife In Nature Rescue Center in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, where it will undergo further medical evaluation and rehabilitation before its possible return to the wild,” Sernadilla reported.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo commended the Barangay Matain LGU for its prompt and responsible response, stressing that community participation is essential in protecting wildlife.

“The action of Barangay Matain shows how communities can help protect our wildlife. Promptly turning over rescued animals to the proper authorities gives them a better chance to receive the care they need and, when possible, return to their natural habitat,” Pablo said.

The Philippine Serpent Eagle is a raptor endemic to the Philippines and is commonly found in forest edges, foothills, riparian areas and cultivated landscapes. Under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09, it is classified under Other Wildlife Species (OWS).

While it is currently assessed as Least Concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), DENR has noted a declining population trend, highlighting the importance of protecting the species and its habitat.

The species is also protected under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001, which provides for the conservation and protection of wildlife and their habitats. The law prohibits unauthorized acts involving wildlife, including collecting, possessing, transporting, and trading wildlife without the required permits or authority.

The DENR encouraged the public to report rescued, injured or displaced wildlife to the nearest DENR office instead of keeping or attempting to rehabilitate them independently.

“Prompt coordination allows wildlife authorities and accredited facilities to provide appropriate assessment, treatment and rehabilitation, and determine whether an animal can eventually be returned to its natural habitat,” Pablo ended.