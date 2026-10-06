Three individuals identified as high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested after police seized more than P764,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Amulung, Cagayan on October 5, 2026.

The suspects were identified as alias “Labo,” 48, married, a butcher and resident of Barangay Racat, Sta. Ana, Cagayan; alias “Makoy,” 32, single, also a butcher and resident of the same barangay; and alias “Richie,” 45, married, a Chinese translator and resident of Centro, Sta. Ana.

Police said the operation was conducted in Barangay Estephania by personnel from the Cagayan Police Provincial Office’s Provincial Intelligence Unit-Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, with support from the Regional Intelligence Division 2, Amulung Police Station and the 1st Cagayan Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Recovered during the operation were six heat-sealed transparent sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 112.36 grams, with a standard drug price of P764,048.

Police also seized a black sling bag, weighing scale, unused syringe, scissors, improvised drug paraphernalia, three cellular phones and a red Mitsubishi Mirage, along with other non-drug evidence.

The suspects and the seized evidence were brought to the Amulung Police Station for documentation and proper disposition. Police said charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspects.

Police Regional Office 2 director PBGen Mariano C. Rodriguez commended the operating units, saying the arrests were the result of intelligence-driven operations and coordination among police units targeting the illegal drug trade.

Rodriguez said the police would continue pursuing individuals involved in the distribution of illegal drugs while ensuring that operations are conducted professionally and in accordance with the law.

He also urged residents to continue providing timely and reliable information to authorities regarding suspected illegal activities in their communities.