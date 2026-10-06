“Part of testing that credibility is to confront him not just with documents but with salient provisions of the law so that we can demonstrate whether or not his interpretation and application of the law is correct,” Vinluan said in a manifestation before the court.

“But if in any way a different message was indirectly conveyed, I personally apologize and commit to be more circumspect moving forward,” he added.

The apology came a day after Vinluan repeatedly confronted Buenaventura with provisions of the AMLC law on the confidentiality of information obtained by the council and the penalties for unauthorized disclosure.

Some senator-judges objected to the line of questioning, with Sen. Raffy Tulfo saying the lawyer’s remarks appeared to threaten members of the impeachment court with possible criminal liability. Sen. Risa Hontiveros also raised concern over the effect of the remarks on journalists covering the proceedings.

‘We really regret’

Defense spokesperson Michael Poa said their team did not intend to threaten the senator-judges, witnesses or members of the media.

“Well definitely, we regret that they felt that way. I think for Attorney Vinluan, that was not the intention,” Poa told reporters after Monday's proceedings.

“I think he was just reading the law and he just wanted to raise that with the witness. But again, we regret if any senator felt that way because, as you know, it's not the intention to threaten anyone,” he added.

The AMLC on Monday invoked confidentiality rules in handling covered and suspicious transaction reports involving Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

The prosecution, however, has argued that the confidentiality provisions do not prevent the agency from responding to a valid subpoena issued by the impeachment court.