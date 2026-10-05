“Based on the foregoing and with all due respect, the defense is compelled to move for the exclusion of this witness,” Vinluan told the impeachment court.

“We also put on record that Vice President Sara Z. Duterte reserves the right to pursue all appropriate legal remedies against those who will violate the law and her rights thereunder,” the defense lawyer added.

Presiding Officer Francis Escudero, however, allowed Buenaventura to testify after questioning him on whether his appearance and disclosure of subpoenaed information would violate the confidentiality requirements of the Anti-Money Laundering Act. Buenaventura said it would not.

Under Section 8-A of Republic Act No. 9160, or the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the AMLC is required to maintain the confidentiality of its documents. Buenaventura said the law also allows the council to adopt rules governing the handling and disclosure of such information.

“Part po noong aming internal rules is, of course, we have to comply with the orders of competent authorities like the courts,” Buenaventura told the court.

“So pursuant to the coercive and compulsory process of this court, we are in compliance with our internal rules, the law, and the order of this court, Your Honor,” he added.

The prosecution opposed the defense motion, arguing that the objection was premature because the court had yet to hear what Buenaventura would actually disclose.

“That is what the testimony of the witness seeks to prove. The evidence would be the testimony of the witness himself. Hence, Your Honor, the objection on this ground is rather premature,” the prosecution said.

Buenaventura appeared before the impeachment court pursuant to subpoenas requiring him both to testify and produce documents. He confirmed that the AMLC had already submitted documents concerning Duterte, her spouse and certain corporations, including covered transaction reports and suspicious transaction reports.