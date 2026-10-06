BATANGAS — Technologies tested under the Philippine Space Agency’s ANÁHAW analog mission in Batangas could have practical applications in disaster response, evacuation centers, hazardous workplaces and other community settings, according to the mission’s activity lead.

ANÁHAW Activity Lead Danielle Canillo said several systems evaluated during the simulated space mission have potential uses beyond astronaut training.

Low-cost environmental and well-being monitoring systems such as KUMUSTA and HINGA could be adapted for schools, evacuation centers and workplaces to monitor temperature, humidity, air quality and personal well-being.

Rover-based monitoring technology could also support disaster-response teams and personnel working in hazardous environments.

One system tested during ANÁHAW, called ASSEIST, monitors environmental temperature, tracks a crew member’s pulse rate against a baseline and detects falls followed by inactivity before relaying alerts to ground control.

Canillo said another experiment, NODARCH, tested decentralized decision-making during an emergency when communications were limited.

Under the simulation, the six-member crew was divided into three paired nodes and coordinated with a separate Mission Control Center node through scheduled radio check-ins.

The protocol could be relevant during calamities when normal communications are limited or disrupted, she said.

Early observations also showed that the crew adapted well to an unannounced emergency scenario while maintaining communication and teamwork under pressure.

Canillo said the experience underscored the importance of preparing not only the crew but also Mission Control Center personnel for decision-making and contingency response.

Other experiments under ANÁHAW could have applications in contamination monitoring and agriculture.

A standardized microbial swabbing, labeling and storage procedure could potentially be reused in laboratories, schools, food-handling areas and healthcare settings.

Germination screening involving pechay, lettuce and tomato, meanwhile, could provide a standardized method for evaluating crops under controlled-environment or resource-limited growing conditions.

Canillo said the approach could be relevant to food security, urban farming and small-scale agriculture.

PhilSA is still reviewing performance data and crew feedback from the experiments.

Batangas State University–The National Engineering University served as PhilSA’s first university partner for the ANÁHAW analog mission program.

PhilSA Acting Director General Dr. Gay Jane P. Perez said lessons from the pioneering Batangas mission will help refine the program and identify the capabilities needed for more complex analog missions.