ILOILO CITY — The Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) has performed the region’s first eXtreme Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (XALIF) at L5–S1 combined with an Anterior-to-Psoas (ATP) approach at L4–L5, expanding the hospital’s capacity to provide specialized spine surgery.
The procedure was performed on 19 September 2026, by neurosurgeon and spine surgeon Dr. Derek Ben Jabines on a 63-year-old male patient diagnosed with degenerative spine disease affecting the L4–S1 levels.
The patient had been experiencing low back pain and radiculopathy, a condition involving nerve-related pain that may extend from the lower back into the leg.
The surgery combined two advanced approaches to access and stabilize the affected segments of the lower spine. XALIF was performed at L5–S1, while the ATP approach was used at L4–L5, allowing access to the spine from the front and side rather than relying solely on a conventional posterior approach.
WVMC said the successful procedure reflects the growing capabilities of its Brain and Spine Center in handling complex spinal conditions and providing patients in Western Visayas with access to specialized treatment closer to home.
The hospital credited Jabines and the Neurosurgery Spine team for their expertise and collaboration in carrying out the procedure.
WVMC said patient privacy and confidentiality were observed, with no personally identifiable information disclosed and any patient images or clinical information shared only with appropriate consent and authorization.
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