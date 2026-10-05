ILOILO CITY — The Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) has performed the region’s first eXtreme Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (XALIF) at L5–S1 combined with an Anterior-to-Psoas (ATP) approach at L4–L5, expanding the hospital’s capacity to provide specialized spine surgery.

The procedure was performed on 19 September 2026, by neurosurgeon and spine surgeon Dr. Derek Ben Jabines on a 63-year-old male patient diagnosed with degenerative spine disease affecting the L4–S1 levels.

The patient had been experiencing low back pain and radiculopathy, a condition involving nerve-related pain that may extend from the lower back into the leg.