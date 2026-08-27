Serving Zamboanga City and neighboring communities across the Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, CMZ aims to bring specialized medical services closer to patients who would otherwise need to travel farther for treatment.

Among its key services is its Kidney Transplant Program, currently the only kidney transplant provider in the region.

The program provides comprehensive care, from patient evaluation and transplant surgery to long-term follow-up, giving patients with end-stage renal disease access to life-saving treatment closer to home.

CMZ also operates the region’s first and only Sleep Study Unit among private hospitals. The facility provides diagnostic and therapeutic services for sleep disorders, including insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea.

Using specialized monitoring technology and a multidisciplinary team, the unit helps patients receive timely diagnoses and appropriate treatment.

Another milestone is the CMZ Nuclear Medicine Facility, the first of its kind among private hospitals in the region.

The facility offers radioimmunoassay laboratory testing and radioactive iodine therapies for thyroid disorders, selected cancers and other complex conditions.

Beyond these specialized services, CMZ continues to develop Centers of Excellence in cardiovascular medicine, oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, orthopedics, rehabilitation medicine, women’s health, pediatrics, minimally invasive surgery and pathology.

As part of the Mount Grace Hospitals network, CMZ continues to expand its capabilities and make advanced healthcare more accessible to communities across Western Mindanao.