NAGA CITY – Police in Camarines Sur and Albay provinces arrested two alleged drug personalities and confiscated a total of P871,760 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in separate operations.

“Rina,” 45, identified as a street-level drug pusher, was arrested during the implementation of a search warrant at 6:42 a.m. on Monday, 5 October, in Barangay La Purisima in Nabua, Camarines Sur, the Philippine National Police Bicol said in a report.

Personnel of the Nabua and Camarines Sur police, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bicol, recovered from her possession two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and one slightly opened transparent plastic containing suspected “shabu” weighing 28.2 grams, with a standard drug price of P191,760.

In Albay, “Marky,” 38, described by police as a high-value individual in the local illegal drug trade, was arrested in a joint buy-bust operation at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, 4 October, in Barangay 39-Bonot, Legazpi City, the report said.

Personnel from the PDEA and police seized during the operation two knot-tied transparent plastic sachets containing suspected “shabu,” weighing more or less 100 grams, with an estimated worth of P680,000.

Both suspects are now detained and will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”