NAGA CITY – Some P340,000 worth of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) was seized by police from a high-value drug personality in Paracale town in Camarines Norte province on Tuesday night, 8 September.

The Philippine National Police in Bicol reported that joint personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Bicol and Paracale police conducted the operation at 10:07 p.m. in Barangay Tugos, Paracale.

Confiscated from the arrested suspect, “Al,” 42, were 50 grams of suspected “shabu” with a value of P340,000 placed inside two knot-tied transparent plastic sachets.

The report also said the “operation stemmed from prior surveillance and intelligence-gathering activities conducted on the suspect, which led authorities to establish information regarding his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.”

The arrested suspect is held at the Paracale police station for proper disposition. He will be facing a charge for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”