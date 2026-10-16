Drug suspect yields over P100k worth ‘shabu’ in Iriga City

NAGA CITY – A 55-year-old drug suspect was caught in possession of more than P100,000 worth “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) during the implementation of a search warrant in Iriga City in Camarines Sur province on Thursday, 15 October.

The Iriga City police said in a press release that alias “Tony,” 55, described as a street-level drug suspect, was arrested in Barangay San Juan at around 9:35 p.m.

Seized from the suspect were five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected “shabu,” weighing 16.13 grams, with an estimated price of P109,684.

The arrested suspect was detained in the Iriga City police station. He will be facing a charge for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”