PDEA dismantles drug den in Cam. Norte; P82k worth ‘shabu’ seized

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P81,600 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from three suspects during an operation at an alleged drug den in Mercedes town in Camarines Norte on Saturday, 24 October.

DRUG DEN. A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel puts handcuffs on an alleged drug suspect during an operation at an alleged drug den in Mercedes, Camarines Norte on Saturday, 24 October.

NAGA CITY – Personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized P81,600 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) during an operation at an alleged drug den in Mercedes town in Camarines Norte on Saturday, 24 October.

Agents also arrested alleged drug den maintainers alias “Jer,” 40, and alias “Antonia,” 51, and alias Nald, 27, a visitor of the establishment located in Barangay San Roque after a buy-bust operation at around 11:51 a.m.

Seized from the suspects was approximately 12 grams of suspected “shabu” with an estimated standard value of P81,600. The agents also confiscated aluminum foil strips with traces of suspected shabu, a disposable lighter, and an improvised tooter.