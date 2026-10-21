Over P400k worth of ‘shabu’ seized from drug suspect in Cam. Sur
NAGA CITY – Some P414,052 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) was confiscated from a suspected drug pusher in a police operation in Nabua town in Camarines Sur province, police said in a report Wednesday, 21 October.
NAGA CITY – Some P414,052 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) was confiscated from a suspected drug pusher in a police operation in Nabua town in Camarines Sur province, police said in a report Wednesday, 21 October.
Alias “Homer,” 48 and a hollow blocks maker, was arrested by Nabua police during the implementation of search warrants at around 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, 19 October, in Barangay La Opinion, the Camarines Sur police office said.
The operation yielded 60.89 grams of suspected “shabu” with an estimated Standard Drug Price of P414,052, a 9mm pistol, and eight live rounds of ammunition.
“Homer” will be facing a charges for violations of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,” and Republic Act No. 10591, or the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.”