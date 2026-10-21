NAGA CITY – Some P414,052 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) was confiscated from a suspected drug pusher in a police operation in Nabua town in Camarines Sur province, police said in a report Wednesday, 21 October.

NAGA CITY – Some P414,052 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) was confiscated from a suspected drug pusher in a police operation in Nabua town in Camarines Sur province, police said in a report Wednesday, 21 October.

Alias “Homer,” 48 and a hollow blocks maker, was arrested by Nabua police during the implementation of search warrants at around 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, 19 October, in Barangay La Opinion, the Camarines Sur police office said.

The operation yielded 60.89 grams of suspected “shabu” with an estimated Standard Drug Price of P414,052, a 9mm pistol, and eight live rounds of ammunition.