Cops seize over P200k worth ‘shabu’ from suspected drug pusher in Cam. Sur

Report from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Bicol said over P200,000 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) was confiscated from a suspected drug pusher in San Fernando town in Camarines Sur province on Friday, 23 October.

NAGA CITY – Police confiscated over P200,000 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) from a suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust operation in San Fernando town in Camarines Sur province on Friday, 23 October.

Report from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Bicol said alias “Gio,” 35 and a resident of Ocampo, also in Camarines Sur, was arrested after he sold suspected illegal drugs to an undercover agent in Barangay Grijalvo, San Fernando at around 2:50 a.m.

Seized from the suspect was 35 grams of suspected “shabu,” with an estimated standard drug price of P238,000.

The report added that personnel from PNP Bicol conducted surveillance prior to the operation to establish the suspect’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.