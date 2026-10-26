Personnel from PDEA Albay arrested a suspected drug den maintainer his alleged employees following a buy-bust operation at around 6:24 p.m. in Barangay 41-Bogtong, Legazpi City.

FOUR ARRESTED. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Albay process the four drug suspects arrested at a drug den in Legazpi City, Albay on Sunday, 25 October.

NAGA CITY – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bicol reported that their agents seized P102,000 worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in an operation at an alleged drug den in Legazpi City, Albay on Sunday, 25 October.

Personnel from PDEA Albay arrested suspected drug den maintainer alias “Obet,” 43, and his alleged employees alias “Toks,” 26; alias “Nad,” 37; and alias “Nido,” 37, following a buy-bust operation at around 6:24 p.m. in Barangay 41-Bogtong, Legazpi City.

Seized during the operation were nine heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected “shabu,” with a combined estimated weight of 15 grams, the report added. Another four opened plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, two strips of aluminum foil with residues, and one glass tooter were also confiscated by authorities.

The seized suspected shabu has an estimated standard value of P102,000.