The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The state visit follows the inaugural meeting of the Philippines-Poland Joint Defense Cooperation Committee in Warsaw in July and the seventh Philippines-Poland Political Consultations in Manila in September.

The Philippines and Poland established diplomatic relations on 22 September 1973, making 2026 the 53rd year of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Poland ranked as the Philippines’ 28th-largest trading partner in 2025 and is home to an estimated 25,000 Filipinos.

Poland also acceded to ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in July, alongside Lithuania, Romania and Sweden, during commemorative activities in Manila under the Philippines’ ASEAN chairship.