Duterte made the accusation while denying allegations by dismissed police officer Rodulfo “Rudy” Gracioso Jr., who claimed he delivered more than P2 billion in cash to her on instructions from former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

“I do not know Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., nor have I ever received any money from him,” Duterte said, adding that her lawyers were waiting for an official copy of Gracioso’s affidavit from the National Bureau of Investigation before preparing cases against him.

She described the allegations as another attempt to revive what she called a “faltering impeachment case.”

“The desperation of the administration to bring me down, push for Charter Change, prevent the 2028 elections, and cling to power is becoming increasingly diabolical,” Duterte said.

Later Monday, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Marcos personally called her after learning about Duterte’s remarks and instructed her to relay his response.

“This is the President’s message regarding the Vice President’s comment. He said it is nonsense, fake news. They like to lie. Mga buwaon,” Castro said, translating the Visayan term as “liars.”

Asked why Marcos responded when he had previously brushed aside many of Duterte’s statements, Castro said the attacks had become repetitive.

“It keeps happening. It does not stop, the attacks against the President and the administration,” she said.

Castro described Duterte as an “obstructionist” and a “destabilizer,” saying the administration could no longer ignore what it considers repeated falsehoods.

The Palace had already criticized Duterte over the weekend, urging her to answer the allegations against her with evidence rather than redirecting the issue toward Marcos.

Gracioso has alleged that he made more than 20 cash deliveries to Duterte amounting to over P2 billion. He also claimed to have delivered money to former President Rodrigo Duterte and Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte. The allegations have not been proven, and the NBI is investigating his claims.

Velasco’s camp has also denied the allegations, calling claims of illegal activity involving the former speaker and his wife baseless and saying it was evaluating possible legal action.