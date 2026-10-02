House Committee on Appropriations Chairperson Rep. Mikaela Suansing pushed for the allocation, noting that while it was more important that incidents of school shootings were prevented–the government still had the responsibility to prepare for the worst.

“We know what is happening in our schools, it may not be what we want to happen but we need to be prepared for the possibility of school shootings and violence and potential threats to the safety of our students,” Suansing said during the special panel’s hearing.

The lawmaker noted that the initial proposal of DepEd for the effort was P800 million, however, her formal proposal was at a reduced P500 million.

Suansing’s bid was supported by House Deputy Speaker Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez as he explained that one of the recent incidents of school violence had taken place within his district.

“I support the proposal because recently, a shooting happened in my district, we really did not anticipate it and there was no budget, it is quite important that hopefully it will not repeat and there would be no more lives lost,” Fernandez stated.

The tragedy that the representative from South Cotabato was referring to was a shooting incident that took place in Banga National High School which led to the deaths of three individuals and injuries to eight others.

Reports from authorities said that the gunman had used a gun owned by his father–an official for DepEd–and was allegedly influenced online.

The shooting marked the third time that such an incident took place in less than three months, leading the government to implement reforms for school safety and gun ownership.

Suansing, for her part, reiterated the need for the government to ensure that a budget for the safety and welfare of students was included in the national budget.