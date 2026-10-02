Police identified the suspect as a single, jobless man temporarily residing in Urdaneta City and a native of Bacnotan, La Union.

Authorities seized 27,730 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves, 511 grams of suspected marijuana kush and 240 milliliters of suspected liquid marijuana, with a combined standard drug price of P4,913,400.

The seized marijuana was packed in several vacuum-sealed sachets and compressed bricks, while the suspected marijuana kush was found in plastic and glass bottles. Police also recovered vape cartridges containing suspected marijuana oil and other packages containing suspected marijuana products and seeds.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of a .22-caliber revolver with no serial number loaded with six live rounds of ammunition, as well as a black iPhone 15.

Police said a genuine P500 bill was used as buy-bust money, while nine machine-copy P1,000 bills and one P500 bill were used as boodle money.

Police Colonel Dennis L. De Leon, officer-in-charge and provincial director of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office, underscored the importance of sustained intelligence-driven operations against illegal drugs and the continued coordination among law enforcement agencies.

The suspect remains under police custody and is set to face charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.