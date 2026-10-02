Police said the students, five girls aged 12 to 17 and a 13-year-old boy, were passengers of a Yamaha STX 155 tricycle driven by a 61-year-old man.

The tricycle was traveling from the town proper toward Barangay Agpanabat when it collided with a Honda TMX 155 motorcycle driven by a 36-year-old provincial government employee coming from the opposite direction.

Initial investigation showed that the motorcycle allegedly crossed into the tricycle’s lane before the collision.

The six students and both drivers were brought to Romblon District Hospital.

Police said the motorcycle driver was unable to present a driver’s license after the incident.

Both vehicles were taken into police custody as the investigation continues.