“We strongly condemn the irresponsible spread of fake news on social media that causes undue panic and confusion among students, parents, and the general public, and I assure everyone that our local units immediately verified these claims and found them to be completely baseless,” Nartatez said.

The Dasmariñas Component City Police Station responded to reports of the alleged shooting and found no factual basis for the claim after verification.

Police clarified that a person was found dead inside a vehicle on 30 September at the De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute in Barangay Burol Main, but said the case was separate from the shooting rumor.

Authorities warned against social media posts linking the death to the supposed mass shooting.

Nartatez ordered local police to intensify cyberpatrols, maintain police visibility and identify those responsible for spreading the false report.

“Those who deliberately create or spread false information that causes public alarm may face appropriate legal consequences. Freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly and should never be used to mislead the public,” he said.

“We remind the public that sharing unverified information can have serious consequences. We encourage everyone to verify facts first and help prevent the spread of misinformation,” Nartatez added.