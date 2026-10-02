The animal was taken to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-CENRO), and was immediately surrendered to the Philippine Eagle Foundation for immediate medical attention.

In a statement, the Philippine Eagle Foundation stated that the raptor had serious injuries due to the air gun, citing that thankfully the animal was strong enough to endure and fight for its life. Veterinary surgeons removed the three pellets that were lodged in its body.

The animal will continue its medical rehabilitation inside the foundation's facility before it is returned to its natural habitat.

The bird was then named "Magpet" just like the area where she was found.

The place where the eagle was rescued is also important for another reason.

It is part of an old Philippine Eagle nesting territory, with nesting records going back as early as 1983.

The last confirmed nesting record in the area was in 1990, when an eaglet was verified at the nest.

After that, there were no more confirmed nesting records for many years.

The rescue area lies within the greater Mt. Apo Key Biodiversity Area, which covers around 100,000 hectares of forest.

Within this larger landscape are 10 ancient Philippine Eagle nest sites, including the old nesting area near the rescue site.