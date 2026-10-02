STA. CRUZ, Laguna — Two street-level individuals were arrested after allegedly selling suspected shabu to an undercover police officer during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pagsawitan here Wednesday night.

Police identified the suspects only by the aliases “Keyzie” and “Samboy.”

The operation was conducted at around 8:05 p.m. on 1 October in Sitio Pag-ibig, Barangay Pagsawitan, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Authorities seized two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing approximately 0.77 gram of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P5,236.

Police also recovered a P500 bill used as buy-bust money and a coin purse.

The operation was documented using two alternative recording devices and witnessed by a barangay official and a media representative.

The suspects were placed under police custody while complaints for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, were being prepared for filing before the Laguna Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.