SAN JUAN, Batangas — Three most wanted persons facing separate rape, qualified theft and violence-against-women cases were arrested in Batangas, Laguna and Cavite on Wednesday, 1 October, police reported.

In San Juan, Batangas, police arrested alias “Mark,” ranked No. 3 on the regional most wanted persons list, at around 5:40 p.m. in Barangay Escribano.

Mark was wanted for four counts of rape with no bail recommended and three counts of rape by sexual assault, with bail set at P300,000 for each count.

The warrants were issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 87 in Rosario, Batangas on 28 August.

In Rizal, Laguna, police arrested alias “Reynaldo,” ranked No. 9 on the provincial most wanted persons list, at around 8:30 p.m. in Barangay Talaga.

He was wanted for 11 counts of qualified theft under warrants issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 29 in San Pablo City on 29 September. His total recommended bail was set at P420,000.

Meanwhile, in General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite, police arrested alias “John,” listed as a municipal-level most wanted person, at around 6:52 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion 1.

John was arrested on a warrant for violation of Section 5(1) of Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, issued by a Valenzuela City court on 24 September. Bail was set at P72,000.

The arrested suspects were placed under police custody while authorities prepared the return of their warrants to the respective issuing courts.