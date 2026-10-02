NAIC, Cavite — A temporary classroom has been constructed at Ciudad Nuevo Elementary School using the personal funds of Naic Mayor Rommel Anthony Magbitang as the school continues to grapple with a shortage of learning spaces, according to the municipal government.
The facility was provided as an immediate response to the need for additional classroom space while longer-term measures to address congestion are being pursued.
Elementary teacher Jebsin Hernandez expressed gratitude for the additional facility, which is expected to help the school accommodate learners amid the continuing space constraints.
Ciudad Nuevo Elementary School has long struggled with severe classroom congestion. During a congressional education hearing in November 2024, school principal Liezl Raymundo reported that the school had about 2,150 learners from Grades 1 to 6 but only six classrooms, with some rooms accommodating as many as 200 pupils.
The pressure on Naic’s public schools continues as enrollment rises. EDCOM 2 reported on 28 September that enrollment across the municipality increased from 52,394 learners in School Year 2025–2026 to 57,799 in SY 2026–2027 — an increase of 5,405 students in one year. Based on the Department of Education’s 1:40 classroom ratio, the increase translates to a need for at least 135 additional classrooms.
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