Elementary teacher Jebsin Hernandez expressed gratitude for the additional facility, which is expected to help the school accommodate learners amid the continuing space constraints.

Ciudad Nuevo Elementary School has long struggled with severe classroom congestion. During a congressional education hearing in November 2024, school principal Liezl Raymundo reported that the school had about 2,150 learners from Grades 1 to 6 but only six classrooms, with some rooms accommodating as many as 200 pupils.

The pressure on Naic’s public schools continues as enrollment rises. EDCOM 2 reported on 28 September that enrollment across the municipality increased from 52,394 learners in School Year 2025–2026 to 57,799 in SY 2026–2027 — an increase of 5,405 students in one year. Based on the Department of Education’s 1:40 classroom ratio, the increase translates to a need for at least 135 additional classrooms.