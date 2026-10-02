LUCENA CITY — Police arrested a high-value individual and seized about P483,480 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Isabang here late Wednesday, 1 October.

The Quezon Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the operation at around 11:35 p.m. in Purok Narra, resulting in the arrest of a suspect identified only by the alias “Ayan.”

Police said the operation yielded four plastic sachets and bags containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 71.1 grams.

Authorities also recovered the P1,000 buy-bust money, a black sling bag, P200 in personal cash and a blue Yamaha NMAX motorcycle.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Police said the suspect was to be turned over to the Lucena City Police Station for temporary custody while complaints for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, were being prepared.