Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna suspended on-site classes Thursday and shifted affected students to online learning over a reported security concern.

“On-site classes are suspended effective immediately today, October 1, 2026 as a precaution due to a reported security concern. Those with on-site classes will shift to synchronous online,” the school said in an advisory posted on social media.

The school said its administration was coordinating with local law enforcement and emergency personnel conducting an investigation.

The precautionary suspension came a day after a separate security scare at Isulan National High School in Sultan Kudarat, where a loud sound initially feared to be gunfire prompted authorities to lock down and inspect the campus.

Authorities later ruled out a shooting and said the sound was likely caused by faulty electrical wiring. No ammunition was recovered, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said personnel from the Isulan Municipal Police Station and Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office immediately secured the school after receiving the report on 30 September.

“The prompt and disciplined response of our local police units in Isulan successfully prevented unnecessary panic, proving that swift lockdown protocols and close coordination with local chief executives are vital in maintaining peace and order during critical situations,” Nartatez said.

Police said responding personnel imposed a lockdown and inspected the school in Barangay Kalawag 1.

Nartatez said police units were directed to maintain visibility around the area and coordinate with the Bureau of Fire Protection to further assess the school’s infrastructure.

“We assure parents and guardians that the PNP treats every potential school threat with utmost urgency and seriousness as we appeal to the public to always verify information through official channels before sharing unverified reports online,” he said.

Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna’s suspension on Thursday was independently reported as taking effect immediately while the school investigated its own security concern.