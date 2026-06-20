House leaders visit Unilab manufacturing facility in Laguna

House Committee on Trade and Industry Chair Rep. Maximo Dalog Jr. and House Committee on Health Chair Rep. Ciriaco B. Gato Jr. recently visited Amherst Laboratories (Amherst), one of Unilab, Inc.’s (Unilab) manufacturing facilities in Laguna, where they were briefed on the company's manufacturing operations, quality assurance systems, and investments in pharmaceutical research and development. Unilab is the Philippines’ leading pharmaceutical and health company. The visit is part of the officials’ efforts to understand the state of the local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, about which several proposals are pending in their Committees.

Unilab has eight manufacturing plants across the country of which Amherst is the biggest in its 3.5-hectare Pharma Campus located in Mamplasan, Laguna. It is the first pharmaceutical plant in the country that has been declared compliant to the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards of the European Union and Singapore.

The plant produces over 200 ingestible solid medicines in the form of tablets, capsules, and powders, as well as 69 liquid products. Its built-in state-of-the-art system allows uninterrupted operations and remote monitoring which prevent any disruption should there be an energy fluctuation or power failure.