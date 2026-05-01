DHSUD, Pag-IBIG hold Labor Day housing fairs in Cebu, Laguna

On Thursday, DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta led the opening of the Pag-IBIG Housing Fair 2026 for Visayas — an initiative aimed at helping more working-class Filipinos in the Visayas region realize their dream of homeownership.

"Bilang pagbibigay pugay sa mga manggagawang Pilipino, inilunsad ng Pag-IBIG Fund ang magkasunod na housing fair na ito sa Cebu at Calamba. Ang mababang interes sa ilalim ng Expanded 4PH ay parte ng pagkilala natin sa kabayanihan ng ating mga kababayang patuloy nagsisikap sa kani-kanilang trabaho," Aliling said.

The two-day event, held at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu, concluded Friday, Labor Day. It served as a one-stop venue where prospective homebuyers inquired from more than 40 participating developers, availed themselves of on-site Pag-IBIG housing loan assistance, and directly engaged with key shelter agencies.

More than 20,000 housing units covered by Marcos' Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino, or 4PH, Program were featured during the fair.

Last Monday, more than 20,000 housing units from about 50 developers across Region 4A were also featured during the first Housing Fair 2026 Southern Luzon, offering a diverse selection of safe, decent and affordable homes in one accessible location.

Thousands of prospective homebuyers attended the two fairs, organized as part of DHSUD's and Pag-IBIG Fund's efforts to help more working-class Filipinos own homes through the Expanded 4PH.

Attendees included private sector workers, government employees such as teachers and uniformed personnel, local government staff, self-employed individuals and members of the informal sector.

"Ang layunin natin ay mailapit ang pabahay sa bawat Pilipino, lalo na sa mga manggagawa at pamilyang matagal nang nangangarap magkaroon ng sariling tahanan. Hangad ng Pangulong Marcos Jr. na matulungan ang ating mga kababayan na makaahon sa kahirapan at magkaroon ng mas maayos at may dignidad na pamumuhay," Aliling said.

"Sa pamamagitan ng mga Pag-IBIG Housing Fairs na ito, nailalapit natin ang serbisyong pabahay ng gobyerno at napapalawig natin ang kaalaman tungkol sa Expanded 4PH," he added.

Aliling underscored that expanding access to safe, decent and affordable housing is key to helping families rise out of poverty — providing not just shelter, but a stronger foundation for stability, dignity and long-term growth.

Through the housing fairs, DHSUD also reinforced its commitment to people-centered housing, linking immediate needs with long-term solutions and empowering Filipino families to choose suitable shelter.

"Ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino ay may karapatang magkaroon ng disenteng tahanan. Patuloy nating palalawakin ang mga programang magbibigay ng pag-asa, oportunidad, at dignidad sa bawat isa," Aliling said.