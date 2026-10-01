The filing of certificates of candidacy for the special election to fill Batanes’ vacant congressional seat will run from 14 to 16 October, the Commission on Elections said Thursday.

Comelec released its calendar of activities for the 28 November special election in the province’s lone congressional district. The poll will fill the seat left vacant following the death of Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. on 21 September.

The election period and gun ban will run from 13 October to 13 December.

The campaign period will begin on 29 October and end on 26 November, two days before the special election.

A liquor ban will take effect on 27 November.

Candidates will have until 28 December to file their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures.

Comelec earlier allocated P10 million for the conduct of the special election, with the amount to be sourced from the poll body’s available savings.