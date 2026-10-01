Nearly eight years after the historic Balangiga Bells returned home, Eastern Samar Rep. Christopher Sheen Gonzales is pushing for the establishment of a permanent Philippine-American War memorial and museum in Balangiga.

In a privilege speech Wednesday, Gonzales sought the support of his colleagues for what he described as the country’s first Philippine-American War Memorial and Museum, saying the project would help preserve Balangiga’s place in Philippine history.

“Small towns can carry great histories. And Balangiga is proof of that,” Gonzales said.

His proposal came days after Balangiga commemorated the 125th anniversary of the 28 September 1901 encounter between Filipino fighters and American troops.

During the encounter, Filipino forces led by Balangiga police chief Capt. Valeriano Abanador attacked Company C of the U.S. 9th Infantry Regiment. Church bells were used as a signal during the uprising, according to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

The attack inflicted heavy casualties on the American unit and was followed by a harsh U.S. military campaign in Samar.

Brig. Gen. Jacob H. Smith later became associated with an order to turn Samar into a “howling wilderness” during retaliatory operations.

Three church bells from Balangiga were subsequently taken by U.S. forces as war trophies and remained abroad for more than a century.

The bells returned to the Philippines on 11 December 2018 after 117 years and were formally brought back to Balangiga later that month.

Gonzales said their return should not mark the end of efforts to preserve the town’s history.

“The bells have returned — now what?” he asked.

The lawmaker said a permanent memorial and museum could serve as a venue where students, researchers and visitors could better understand the Philippine-American War and Balangiga’s role in it.

“Let us create a place where history is not merely displayed, but understood,” Gonzales said.

He said retired U.S. Navy officers Rear Adm. Dan McKinnon and Capt. Dennis Wright had explored the possibility of establishing a Philippine-American War memorial in Balangiga as early as 2014.

Gonzales also cited the life-sized Balangiga Encounter diorama designed by National Artist Napoleon Abueva as a historical resource that could be incorporated into the proposed museum.

He and House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan are also pursuing the rehabilitation of the Balangiga Encounter Monument and Memorial Library.

Libanan recently said he and Gonzales had secured P20 million for improvements to the Balangiga town plaza as part of continuing heritage preservation efforts.

Gonzales urged the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, Department of Education, Department of Tourism and Department of Foreign Affairs to support the proposed memorial and museum.